Silver Minings: Raider name team captains for 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders are close to starting the season with eight days until kickoff. Players are looking to get healthy and ready for Week 1.
When it comes close to the beginning of the year, teams will start to pick their captains. The Raiders picked their captains on Friday with not many surprises on both sides of the ball.
Check out the list of captains below.
Offense
QB Jimmy Garoppolo
RB Josh Jacobs
WR Davante Adams
LT Kolton Miller
Defense
DE Maxx Crosby
LB Robert Spillane
S Marcus Epps
Special teams
K Daniel Carlson
P AJ Cole
Marcus Epps and Robert Spillane become captains during their first season with the Raiders. Jimmy Garoppolo already has the locker room behind him, becoming captain of the football team. Usually, it is a bad sign if he doesn't get voted captain of the football team.
Of course, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs, and Davante Adams are captains. Three players who are among the best at their positions.
