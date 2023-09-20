Silver Minings: AFC West has been Choke City

We all know very well the Las Vegas Raiders’ troubles last season with blowing leads.

But, apparently, that’s just part of life in the AFC West. Other than the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, the three other teams in the division have all been bit by the blown-lead bug since the beginning of the 2022 season.

According to the Associated Press, the Denver Broncos lead the NFL with seven fourth-quarter leads in the since last season (the playoffs are included). The Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers (along with the Indianapolis Colts) are right behind Denver with six losses of the brutal losses in that timespan.

Most blown 4th quarter leads since start of 2022 season (playoffs included):

Broncos 7#Raiders 6

Chargers 6

Colts 6 — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) September 18, 2023

It’s been a rocky start to the season in the AFC West as it is a combined 2-6 with the Raiders and Chiefs sitting atop the division at 1-1 and the Broncos and Chargers both staring at 0-2 starts. And the blown leads have played big roles. The Chargers have lost two games by a combined five points and the Broncos have lost two games by a combined three points.

In other Raiders’ news: