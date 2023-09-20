Raiders Week 3 Rookie Watch: Class is struggling to make impact

Let’s look at how the Las Vegas Raiders’ rookie class did in a 38-10 Week 2 loss at the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Third-round pick, receiver Tre Tucker was active for the first time. Four of the team’s draft picks were inactive for the game. They were fourth-round pick, quarterback Aidan O’Connell, fifth-round pick, safety Christopher Smith, sixth-round pick, linebacker Amari Burney and seventh-round choice and defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera.

Tyree Wilson:

It was a second straight lackluster game for the No. 7 overall pick. The edge rusher from Texas Tech had zero pressures on 22 pass rushes and has one pressure in 43 pass rushes overall. Wilson, who started to practice in late August after coming back from a college foot injury, still doesn’t look like he’s playing fast. it hasn’t been a great start, but the Raiders and fans need to be patient.

Michael Mayer:

The second-round pick from Notre Dame played 16 snaps at Buffalo and has played just 45 snaps in two games. He had one target, a two-yard catch against the Bills after having no catches in Week 1 at Denver. It takes time for tight ends to adjust to the league, but the Raiders will soon need more from the position.

Through two games this season #Raiders tight ends Austin Hooper and Michael Mayer have four catches. Through two games last year tight ends Darren Waller and Foster Moreau had 13. — Bill Williamson (@BWilliamsonNFL) September 19, 2023

Byron Young:

The third-round pick from Alabama played some with Bilal Nichols dealing with a hamstring injury. He had 12 pass rushes with no pressures and he didn’t register a tackle on 24 snaps. In two games, he has played 44 snaps with no tackles. Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels said this week Young is adjusting to the NFL.

Tre Tucker:

The third-round pick from Cincinnati (he was the compensation in the Darren Waller trade with the New York Giants) made his NFL debut after being inactive in Week 1. He was active with starter Jakobi Meyers out with a concussion. The speedy Tucker had a 34-yard run on a jet sweep and he was targeted once with no catches. He played nine snaps on offense and three on special teams. With Meyers having a good chance of playin against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, it will be interesting to see if Tucker will be active,

Jakorian Bennett:

The fourth-round pick from Maryland started again and struggled again before being hurt in the fourth quarter, The Bills liked what they saw from the Denver film. They targeted Bennett six times and he allowed six receptions for 84 yards. Bennett has potential, but there will be growing pains and opposing quarterback will challenge him until he figures it out.

Related Winners and Losers against Bills

Conclusion:

So far, this class hasn’t impressed. But it’s two games. Let’s give it some time.