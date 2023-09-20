Raiders Reacts Survey Week 3: What is your confidence in the Raiders going forward?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Raiders are coming off a brutal loss on the road vs. the Buffalo Bills. The 38-10 blowout has put a microscope on the offense and defense. Neither has played up to par, with both ranking in the bottom half of points.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming to town playing well on defense but have the worst offense in football. It could be a bounce-back game for the defense, but the offense has to display growth to win this game.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation their confidence in the team’s direction. After a brutal loss, it might look bleak to many in the fanbase. Let us know your thoughts below.