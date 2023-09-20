Raiders injury news: Jakobi Meyers to be on practice field

Monday, Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels stated that starting wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was trending in the right direction in his recovery from a Week 1 concussion.

Wednesday, Meyers continued to make strides as McDaniels said Meyers will be on the practice field later in the day as the Raiders begin preparations in earnest for Sunday night’s home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. PT.

McDaniels on Jakobi Meyers’ status: We can’t declare anything right now, but he’ll be out on the practice field today. — Heidi Fang (@HeidiFang) September 20, 2023

While the is nothing certain about Meyers’ return from his concussion that kept him out of the Week 2 38-10 defeat at the Buffalo Bills, the fact that Meyers will be participating in the practice in some from is a good sign that he might be ready to play against the Steelers. Meyers, a free agent addition from the New England Patriots, had a big game in the Week 1 17-16 win at the Denver Broncos before he was hurt late in the game. He had nine catches for 81 yards and had two touchdown catches.

Meanwhile, McDaniels didn’t have any updates on the ongoing Chandler Jones saga Wednesday other than noting that he will remain away from the team. Jones has been inactive both games as he has been away from the team with a personal issue. Jones has continued his social-media rants about the team through the weekend. McDaniels has said he will talk about the situation when he can.