Raiders place Chandler Jones on non-football illness list

There was some resolution in the ongoing Chandler Jones saga on Wednesday when the Las Vegas Raiders placed the veteran pass-rusher on the non-football illness list, according to NFL Media.

Sources: #Raiders pass-rusher Chandler Jones has been placed on the non-football illness list as he deals with a personal issue. The team has stood behind him and no one has ruled out a return if his situation improves. pic.twitter.com/eWac9C8ane — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2023

Jones has been away from the team since, at least, September 5. He was inactive for both games. The team now can replace him on the 53-man roster and could bring him back later in the season if things improve for him personally. He must, at least, the next four games while on the NFL list. So, he is next eligible to play in Week 7 at the Chicago Bears.

Earlier Wednesday, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels gave no updates on Jones’ status with the team and he has consistently declined to comment because of the personal nature of Jones’ situation.

On September 5, Jones began a series of bizarre rants about McDaniels, general manager Dave Ziegler and then team owner Mark Davis on social media. They continued through last weekend. Monday, Jones claimed that his accounts were hacked.

Jones, 33, was the first big splash free-agent signing by the McDaniels-Ziegler regime. He was given a three-year, $51 million deal with $32 million in guaranteed money. While he had some moments, his first season with the Raiders was mostly a disappointment as he had just 4.5 sacks. Jones was with this Raiders’ regime in New England.

The Raiders’ pass-rush has struggled with Jones out. Star Maxx Crosby hasn’t gotten much help from the likes of Malcolm Koonce and first-round pick Tyree Wilson. With Jones out for the foreseeable future, the Raiders will have to try to figure a way to help Crosby, who was often double-teamed Sunday in a 38-10 loss at Buffalo.