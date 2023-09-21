Week 3 TNF: Giants-49ers open thread and gambling picks

Week 3 begins with a Thursday Night Football matchup between two NFC playoff teams from a year ago as the New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers.

The Giants come into the game after pulling off a miraculous comeback last week to even their record at 1-1, while the 49ers have picked up where they left off at 2-0. Kickoff is at 5:15 p.m. PT and the game will be aired on Amazon Prime.

For those looking to get some skin in the game, DraftKings Sportsbook has lines and prop bets available as the spread, total and money lines are listed below.

Spread: SF -10.5

O/U: 43.5

SF ML: -550

NYG ML: +410

For a few injury notes, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk is recovering from a shoulder injury and is not expected to play for San Francisco, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and running back Saquon Barkley has been ruled out for New York.

So will Brock Purdy and the rest of the 49ers’ offense be enough to take down the Giants? Or will Daniel Jones and company pull off the upset?

