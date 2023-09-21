Silver Minings: Josh Jacobs odds of repeating NFL rushing leader tumbles

The oddsmakers aren’t confident in Las Vegas Raiders star tailback Josh Jacobs repeating as the NFL rushing yardage king this season.

After a slow start to the 2203 season, Jacobs’ betting odds of winning the NFL rushing crown according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, Jacobs is now priced as a 50-1 longshot to win the rushing title. Jacobs, who led the NFL with 1,653 rushing yards last season, ended his contract stalemate in and reported to the team in late August, Jacobs’ odds of winning the rushing title was 15-1 .

Yet, after a poor two games Jacobs, who is averaging just 1l6 yards a carry as he has 46 yards on 28 attempts, have tumbled hard. Jacobs, of course, has the ability to turn it around, so me might be a worthy longshot bet if gambling is your thing.

