Sunday will be special day for family of Raiders’ legend Ken ‘Snake’ Stabler

Sunday has been a long time coming for the family of Raiders’ legendary quarterback Ken “Snake” Stabler.

During halftime of the Las Vegas Raiders’ home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers (a bitter AFC rival of Stabler’s 1970s Raiders), the family of Stabler will finally receive his Pro Football Hall of Fame ring in an on-field ceremony during the prime-time game. Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. PT.

Related Raiders legend Cliff Branch will get Hall of Fame ring on Sunday

Stabler was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016, a year after he died at age 69.

NEWS



The Pro Football Hall of Fame will honor Ken Stabler at this Sunday's @Raiders game at @AllegiantStadm.



The late Stabler will be represented by his daughter, Kendra Stabler Moyes, who'll receive a @KayJewelers Ring of Excellence.



Full Story: https://t.co/cN9CEqU5dI pic.twitter.com/YXJtiahtgk — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) September 20, 2023

Until last year, players who were elected after their death did not receive a ring or a gold jacket. Now, thanks in part to Raiders’ owner Mark Davis, the Canton, Ohio, museum changed its policy and families will receive the ring.

Last December, Raiders’ legendary wide receiver (and teammate and close friend of Stabler’s) Cliff Branch became the first deceased Pro Football Hall of Fame member to have his family receive his ring, at halftime of a Raiders’ home game. Brach was elected into the Hall of Fame in the summer of 2022. Branch died in 2019 at the age of 71.

The Hall of Fame announced last November that it was changing its policy regarding giving deceased players their rings. The Hall of Fame indicated Davis and Virginia Madden, the widow of Raiders’ Hall of Fame coach John Madden, helped push for the policy change.

So, this weekend, Stabler’s family gets some peace seven years after his election.

“It’s so cool, we’re all really excited,” Snake’s oldest daughter, Kendra Stabler-Moyes told Silver and Black Pride on Wednesday. “We really owe thanks to Mark Davis, Virginia Madden and new Hall of Fame president Jim Porter. It really means a lot to us.”

The Stabler family will have a large contingent at the game an several of Stabler’s Raiders’ teammates, including wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff and linebacker Phil Villapiano will be present for the ceremony.

It was difficult for the family not to receive the ring when Stabler was elected, Yet, this belated ceremony gives the team, the family and the Raider Nation another opportunity to salute Snake. Stabler played for the Oakland Raiders from 1970-79 and won a Super Bowl ring and an NFL MVP award with the franchise. He remains one of the great all-time players and characters in team history.