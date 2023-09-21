Submit your Week 3 mailbag questions!

Week 3 reignites one of the NFL’s oldest and best rivalries as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The Raiders lead the all-time series 17-14 (including playoffs) but will be looking to bounce back after a tough blowout loss to the Bills last week. Meanwhile, the Steelers are coming off a big divisional win against the Browns.

Both teams sit at 1-1 and are looking to build some momentum for the rest of the year to push toward a potential playoff run. There’s plenty to talk about ahead of the game so drop any Raiders-related questions that you have. Of course, any questions about the season as a whole or the direction of the team are welcomed, too!

