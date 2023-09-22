 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Community pulse: The upside of attending games at Allegiant Stadium

What a cool place

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders
Allegiant Stadium
The Las Vegas Raiders open their fourth season of playing at the wonderful Allegiant Stadium just off The Strip (their third season with fans allowed in the stands) on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 3. Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. PT.

To celebrate another home season for the Raiders in their cool, new digs we dedicated this week’s Tuesday community question to the beautiful facility, asking our community members what’s their favorite part of attending games at Allegiant Stadium.

For me, it’s just the overall experience. It’s simply a great time from before the game until afterward. Everything about this place is top notch and we’re all lucky to have it.

Here are some of your responses:

IoRaider
I haven't been to a game; however, I did go on the stadium tour back in April. It is beautiful. I like the upper deck where the bag boards and bar are set up. Doesn't seem to me like there's a bad seat in the place either.
Banaszak'em
The variety of colors that the majority of people wear from week to week.

Head to the comments section to share your thoughts and join the conversation. You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines and we have another community question for you Tuesday.

Cheers and happy weekend.

