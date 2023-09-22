Silver Minings: Jakobi Meyers is a full participant in practice

Wednesday’s Week 3 injury report for the Las Vegas Raiders brought good news in regards to wide receiver Jakobi Meyers as it was the first time Meyers had stepped foot on the practice field since suffering a concussion in the season opener. But Thursday’s report was even better as the wideout went from being limited to a full participant.

That’s huge for the Silver and Black as Meyers was the team’s leading receiver in their win over the Broncos with nine catches, 81 yards and two touchdowns, and the offense struggled to move the ball without him in a loss to the Bills last week.

Assuming the free-agent signing doesn’t suffer a setback in the coming days, his return likely means either Tre Tucker or Kristian Wilkerson will be inactive on Sunday. Tucker didn’t have any catches in Buffalo but did record one rush for 34 yards while Wilkerson hasn’t shown up on the stat sheet so far this season.

As for the rest of the Raiders’ injury report, cornerback Jakorian Bennett was limited yesterday with a hamstring as well as defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (hamstring and hand) and safety Chris Smith II (illness). Defensive end Tyree Wilson has missed the last two days of practice with an illness as well.

Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers had safety Minkah Fitzpatrick return to practice in a limited capacity after he suffered a chest injury and was hospitalized as a precaution on Monday Night. Pass-rusher Markus Golden was also limited with a knee injury and the same goes for tight end and Las Vegas native Darnell Washington.

The Steelers had two players sit out of practice on Thursday, wide receiver and special teams ace Gunner Olszewski (concussion) and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

Both teams will release the final report for the week tomorrow, so keep your eyes peeled for any other updates, especially when it comes to Wilson.

In other Raiders’ links: