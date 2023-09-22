Raiders injury news: Jakobi Meyers ready to play, Tyree Wilson is questionable against Steelers

Update:

Las Vegas Raiders rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson practiced on limited basis Friday and he is questionable to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. He is the only Las Vegas player to have an injury status Friday.

Previously

The Las Vegas Raiders have relative good health heading into their Week home-season opener Sunday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. PT.

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Friday morning that rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson will practice later in the day after having an illness for two days that kept him out of practice. Thus, the first-round pick is on pace to play against Pittsburgh. Also, starting wide receiver Jakobi Meyers has been cleared, as expected, from a concussion that kept him out of the Week 2 38-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. So, he is set to start against the Steelers.

.@Raiders coach Josh McDaniels says Jakobi Meyers is good to go and that Tyree Wilson will be back at practice today. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) September 22, 2023

Meyers, who was injured in a 17-16 Week 1 win at Denver, has been making strides all week, so it’s no surprise he is ready to play against the Steelers.

The only real availability question going into Friday was Wilson and now he is on pace to play. Barring a change, it is likely all of Sunday’s inactive decisions will be based on coaching decisions and not health related.