Silver Minings: Raiders-Steelers predictions

It’s that time of the week again as the Las Vegas Raiders are ready to open their home schedule as the they host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. Kickoff is at 5:20 p.m. PT.

So, that means it’s time for our Saturday tradition of giving predictions for the upcoming Raiders’ game.

I’m 2-0 heading into Week 3 as I’ve correctly predicted the Raiders starting the season by beating the Denver Broncos on the road in Week 1 and losing to the Buffalo Bills on the road in Week 2.

This week’s game is a toss up as the Steelers have been a slight favorite for most of the week according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook

I feel like this game is going to be a low-scoring affair like the win over Denver. So, let’s go Raiders 20, Steelers 17.

Now, it’s your turn.

Let’s see how it goes and thanks for playing along.

In other Raiders’ news: