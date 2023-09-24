Raiders-Steelers recap: Turnovers doom Jimmy Garoppolo

The Las Vegas Raiders lost their home opener 23-18 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Let’s take a look at the key aspects of the game:

Records: The Las Vegas Raiders are 1-2. The Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-1.

What it means:

The Raiders are now a game behind the 2-1 Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West. Pittsburgh won a road game against the Raiders for the first time since 1995.

Turning point:

The Steelers turned a 13-7 halftime lead into a 23-7 lead. The Raiders tired to get back into the game late, but ran out of time.

Injury report:

Raiders’ linebacker and special teamer Curtis Bolton injured his knee in the first quarter. He did not return. In the second quarter, defensive end Malcolm Koonce was banged up. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo got twisted late in the second quarter and was looked at. He returned in the third quarter,

What’s next: The Raiders play at the 1-2 Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday. Kickoff is 1:05 p.m. PT.