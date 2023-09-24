Raiders vs. Steelers: How to watch on TV, start time, live stream, odds and more

The Las Vegas Raiders are finally opening their home slate.
In for Week 3 are the Pittsburgh Steelers. This will be the first game in the historic rivalry that is played in Las Vegas. The Raiders have a nice home winning streak going against the Steel Curtain.
The Raiders have won four straight home games (all in Oakland) against the Steelers. Pittsburgh hasn’t won a game against the Raiders on the road since 1995.
Let’s see if that continues Sunday night. Here is all the details about the game:
Game info:
Records: The Raiders are 1-1, the Steelers are 1-1.
TV Schedule
Date: Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023
Time: 5:20 p.m. PT
Channel: NBC
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark.
Location: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada.
Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV “Raider Nation Radio” 920 AM
Watch on mobile:
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
Weather: It’s always nice at Allegiant Stadium.
Betting: Steelers -1, 44 O/U at DraftKings Sportsbook.
