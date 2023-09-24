Raiders-Steelers inactives: Rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson will play

First-round pick, defensive end Tyree Wilson, was the only Las Vegas Raiders’ player with an injury status heading into Sunday night’s home opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers (kickoff is set for 5:20 p.m. PT.).

However, as expected, Wilson is active and he will play against the Steelers. All of their inactives for the game are based on coaching decisions and not health, which is pretty rare, even early in the season. Here they are:

Wilson was limited in practice Friday after not practicing earlier in the week with an illness. The No. 7 overall pick in the draft has not been effective in his first two games. He has one pressure in 43 attempts. With Starter Chandler Jones out, at least, four more games because he is on the non-football illness list with a personal reason, the Raiders will need Wilson to provide a pass-rush spark.

Third-round draft pick, receiver Tre Tucker is active over Kristian Wilkerson. He was active other Tucker in Week 1. They were both active in Week with starter Jakobi Meyers out with a concussion last week. Meyers is back this week.