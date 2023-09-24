Silver Minings: Raiders offensive line moves to 11 on PFF offensive line rankings

The Las Vegas Raiders offense has had two different games during the start of the season. The offense moved the ball efficiently Week 1 but didn’t have the same results against the Buffalo BIlls.

One of the reasons was the horrid run blocking from the offensive line. It seemed the Bills knew all the Raiders run calls were blitzing and jumping the snap, creating negative plays for the offense. However, according to PFF, they only accounted for two pressures during Week 2. It has created a huge inconsistency between the run and passing game.

PFF still views the offensive line highly because of the pass protection. All five lineman are top 11 in pass protection and pro football focus moved them up four spots to 11 in their rankings.

• The Raiders’ offensive line has let up the fewest pressures this season — just five in two games. • Only four offensive tackles in the entire league did not receive a downgrade on any run play in Week 2, and two of them were Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor.

This week it will be a vital test for the offensive line against a dominant defensive line. The Pittsburgh Steelers will be the best front they have faced all season. We will see if the pass blocking the past two games is just a fluke. The run blocking needs to be better for the offense to get any movement, no matter what.

