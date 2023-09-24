Derek Carr injures shoulder in Green Bay

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, now the starter of the New Orleans Saints, was injured Sunday at the Green Bay Packers.

Carr, in his first season with the Saints, departed the game in the third quarter after taking a hard hit on his throwing shoulder. He later ruled out of the game after being escorted to the locker room.

NFL Media reported Carr was then taken to a Green Bay area hospital for more tests.

#Saints QB Derek Carr is being taken to a local hospital to run additional tests after having X-Rays at the stadium, sources say. They will check for, among other things, internal injuries. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

Carr led the Saints to a 17-0 lead. Hwoever, after he was injured, the Packers roared back and won the 18-17. The now 2-1 Saints, led by backup quarterback Jameis Winston, missed a field goal with just over a minute to go.

Time will tell if Carr will have to miss any more time. Carr, 32, last missed a game because of injury in 2017. The Raiders released Carr in February after he was the starter for nine season after being a second-round draft pick in 2014.