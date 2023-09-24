Filed under: WATCH: Touchdown on 4th and inches 7-0 Raiders By Bill Williamson@BWilliamsonNFL Sep 24, 2023, 5:52pm PDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: WATCH: Touchdown on 4th and inches Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Davante Adams Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images What a play: ON A 4th AND 1!#PITvsLV | NBC pic.twitter.com/DMoDqsA4xy— Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) September 25, 2023 More From Silver And Black Pride The Chiefs winning Super Bowl at Allegiant Stadium? It can’t happen Raiders 2023: Winning close games is key for Las Vegas Take our Sports Betting Survey, get entered for chance at $100 gift card! AFC picture: How Aaron Rodgers’ injury affects Raiders SB Nation Reacts: 71 percent of Raiders fans think they will win more than 6 games Loading comments...
