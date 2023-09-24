Raiders open as 4.5-point underdogs in Week 4 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders suffered their second loss in a row with a sluggish performance vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers. The 23-18 loss makes the Raiders third game in a row under 20 points.

The offense struggled with turnovers and running the football once again. Garoppolo threw for 300 yards but threw three interceptions. It wasted a dominant night for Davante Adams as he went for 13 catches and 172 yards with two touchdowns. On defense, it was bend but don't break, allowing field goal drives but allowing a touchdown late in the third quarter for the Steelers to extend the lead.

Raiders head to Los Angeles next week for a division battle with the Los Angeles Chargers.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 4 action, with the Raiders opening as 4.5-point underdogs on the road against the Chargers next Sunday with an O/U of 50.5.

Week 4 has a full slate of games. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the San Francisco 49ers as 14-point favorites over the Arizona Cardinals.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Chargers

Moneyline: Raiders +170, Chargers -205

Opening point spread: +4.5

Opening point total: 50.5

