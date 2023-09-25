MNF: Eagles-Buccaneers, Rams-Bengals open thread and gambling picks

Week 3 ends with another Monday Night Football doubleheader as the Philadelphia Eagles play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 4:15 p.m. PT on ABC and then the Los Angeles Rams play at the Cincinnati Bengals at 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN. We should be in for a good evening of football as the first game pits a couple of undefeated teams against each other and the Rams have been surprising at 1-1 while the Bengals need to get back on track at 0-2.

Eagles vs. Buccaneers:

Spread: PHI -5

O/U: 44.5

PHI ML: -225

TB ML: +185

Injury notes: Defensive lineman Calijah Kancey and linebacker SirVocea Dennis have been ruled out for Tampa Bay while nose tackle Vita Vea, linebacker Devin White, guard Cody Mauch and safety Ryan Neal are questionable for Tampa Bay as of this morning. For Philadelphia, running back Boston Scott and wide receiver Quez Watkins have been ruled out.

Rams vs. Bengals:

Spread: CIN -3

O/U: 45

CIN ML: -155

LAR ML: +130

Injury notes: Wide receiver Puka Nacua is questionable for Los Angeles. For Cincinnati, Quarterback Joe Burrow is questionable, and tight end Irv Smith is doubtful.

