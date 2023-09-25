Raiders Week 4 opponent: Coverage leading up to game against Los Angeles Chargers

All the coverage leading up to the Las Vegas Raiders’ 4th game

The Las Vegas Raiders play their fourth game Sunday and third road game as they travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is at 1:05 p.m. PT. This is the place to check out our weekly coverage of the Week 4 game. Let’s start by getting to know the Chargers.

Record:

The Chargers are 1-2 after a 28-24 win at the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. It’s been a tough start of the season for the Raiders after a playoff appearance in 2022. Their two losses are by a total of five points.

Injuries:

Chargers receiver Mike Williams and safety Derwin James were both injured Sunday. It’s worth monitoring.

Last time in LA:

The Raiders opened the 2022 season with a 24-19 defeat at the Chargers. Las Vegas are 1-2 against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium, which is expected, as usual, to be occupied by mostly Raiders fans in Week 4.

The Last meeting:

The Raiders beat the Chargers 27-20 in Las Vegas in Week 13 last season. The Raiders and Chargers have split the season series the past three seasons.