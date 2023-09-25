Derek Carr and Darren Waller watch Week 3: Both suffer losses while QB exits game

Week 3 was a tough one for former Las Vegas Raiders Darren Waller and Derek Carr. Waller and the New York Giants suffered a blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Then on Sunday, Carr was sacked on the New Orleans Saints' first possession of the second half and left the game with a shoulder injury as the Green Bay Packers came back and won.

Darren Waller

Game result: 30-12, Giants loss

Waller stats: 3 catches, 20 yard

Again, this was a pretty dominant win for the 49ers. Waller wasn’t much of a factor but the Giants were missing their starting left tackle, Andrew Thomas, and only threw for 137 yards in total. Darius Slayton was New York’s leading receiver with 32 yards and they only netted 150 yards on the evening. So yeah, pretty dominant for San Francisco.

NFC East Standings

Philadelphia 2-0 (Point differential: +11) Dallas 2-1 (+48) Washington 2-1 (-28) New York 1-2 (-55)

The Giants got some help with the Cardinals’ upset win over the Cowboys, but that won’t matter too much if the Eagles beat the Buccaneers tonight. New York needs to get back on track against Seattle next week if they want to continue treading water in the NFC playoff picture.

Derek Carr

Game result: 18-17, Saints loss

Carr stats: 13/18, 103 yards, 1 TD

Related Derek Carr injures shoulder in Green Bay

Carr’s injury ended up being the big turning point in this one. The Saints were up 17-0 and looked like they were going to cruise into a 3-0 record. Then Carr gets sacked and Jordan Love and Romeo Doubs connect a few times in the fourth quarter to complete the one-point comeback. Jameis Winston came in and led five drives for New Orleans and only one resulted in a scoring opportunity, a missed 46-yard field goal that would have given them a two-point lead with 1:05 to go.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Carr could miss some time but avoided a major injury as it doesn’t appear to be season-ending.

More: Derek Carr is believed to have suffered an AC sprain, source said. After a multitude of tests, there was no additional damage. When he plays will be determined by the swelling and how he gains mobility. https://t.co/iALy1FIBtr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

NFC South Standings

Tampa Bay 2-0 (Point differential: +13) New Orleans 2-1 (+3) Atlanta 2-1 (+1) Carolina 0-3 (-27)

The Saints are also patiently awaiting the results of Monday Night Football as that will be the difference between them being tied for first place or one game behind the Bucs, baring a tie. Those two also square off next week, so there’s certainly some early drama in the division. Of course, New Orleans would love to have their starting quarterback available for that...