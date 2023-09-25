Raiders-Steelers: What they’re saying, Josh McDaniels explains decision to kick FG

Well, September couldn’t have ended much worse for the Las Vegas Raiders. Heading into Week 3, the Raiders were favored on Sunday Night Football against the Pittsburgh Steelers but managed to lose 23-18 in a game that really didn’t feel all that close.

The Steelers held a 16-point lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter and the Raiders added a couple of scores late to make the scoreboard look a little prettier. Also, Pittsburgh took a 10-7 advantage in the middle of the second quarter and never looked back as Las Vegas was forced to play from behind for the majority of the evening.

There are plenty of questions—and not a ton of answers—for the Silver and Black after the contest, and below are a few of the highlights from what people on X/Twitter are saying as well as a few highlights from the post-game press conferences.

Head Josh McDaniels has come under a lot of scrutiny for kicking a field goal late in the game when the Raiders were down eight. McDaniels gave some insight on his decision to The Athletic’s Vic Tafur.

McDaniels disagreed with me that going for the FG showed a lack of confidence in his offense.

Said there were two clear choices and he decided to pull within five and hope his defense got a stop. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 25, 2023

More on McDaniels’ decision to kick the field goal via ESPN’s Paul Gutierrez. I’m not a math guy but I believe there is one way to get eight points on one possession, probably the same way the Raiders did it on the previous drive...

"We needed multiple possessions." #Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, on why he kicked the FG down 8 points. pic.twitter.com/rIvIWlYQyu — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) September 25, 2023

Per The Athletic’s Tashan Reed, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo didn’t speak to the media after the game as he was being evaluated for a concussion.

#Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo is being evaluated for a concussion, so he won't address the media tonight. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 25, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams shares his thoughts on the loss. “I don’t have time to wait around.”

Davante Adams on the loss: pic.twitter.com/azAym5EWxp — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 25, 2023

Adams declined to comment on McDaniels’ field goal decision.

Adams wouldn’t touch the 4th-down FG decision. He doesn’t discuss play-calling, he said. — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 25, 2023

Three picks for Garoppolo, up to six on the year through three games.

Maxx Crosby doesn’t have time for complainers.

"S*** is frustrating....but you can complain about it or you can figure it out."



-Maxx Crosby on falling to 1-2#RaiderNation #Raiders pic.twitter.com/T0QbNaKiL8 — Logan Reever (@loganreever) September 25, 2023

Josh Jacobs repping Oakland pregame.