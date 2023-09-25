Raiders injury news: Jimmy Garoppolo is in NFL’s concussion protocol

Jimmy Garoppolo had a rough debut as the Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback at Allegiant Stadium and he was consistently hit in a 23-18 defeat to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

Garoppolo was sacked four times (after not being sacked in the first two games) and he threw three interceptions in the game and leads the NFL with six picks. Things got worse Monday, as Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels told reporters that Garoppolo is in the NFL’s concussion protocol. He was checked for a concussion after the game and thus did not speak to reporters.

Garoppolo’s status for Sunday’s crucial AFC West game at the Los Angeles Chargers (both teams are 1-2) is now in question. Garoppolo must go through the protocol and depending on how severe his symptoms are, he could miss the game.

McDaniels said he was not sure when Garoppolo suffered the concussion but there were no indications of it during the game.

Veteran Brian Hoyer has been Garoppolo’s backup so far and rookie Aidan O’Connell has been the emergency quarterback. McDaniels wouldn’t say who would play if Garoppolo can’t against the Chargers.

Hoyer has experience but he hasn’t won an NFL start since 2016. O’Connell has no experience, but he did look good in the preseason.