Silver Minings: Jim Otto gets AI honor

A recent list compiled by AI has a Raiders’ legend sitting pretty in NFL lore.

According to research by OnlineCasinos.com, asked ChatGPT to list the best offensive players in NFL history. Raiders’ Pro Football Hall of Fame Jim Orto was listed as the best player at center in NFL history.

Despite what you may think of AI movement, it’s difficult to argue with the choice.

Otto, 85, played for the Oakland Raiders from 1960-74. He was a brilliant player and is regarded as an all-time great by most humans as well.

Wide receivers Jerry Rice and Randy Moss, both who spent some time with the Silver and Black, are also part of Chat GPT’s all-time NFL offensive squad.

