Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby needs help

1st-round pick Tyree Wilson isn’t doing much

By Bill Williamson
Pittsburgh Steelers v Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby
Last year, the Las Vegas Raiders spent big money on Chandler Jones to give Maxx Crosby pass-rush help.

This year, they invested the No. 7 overall draft pick on Tyree Wilson to assist the pass-rush cause.

So far, in the 2023 season, Crosby isn’t getting any help for the 1-2 Raiders, who have just four sacks so far. Jones is on the non-football illness list for, at least, three more games and Wilson has been a no-show so far.

Crosby is doing his normal Crosby thing, but he is getting little help.

It’s frustrating for the Raiders because they have invested a lot of money and resources in helping Crosby and it’s just not working so far and opponents can double team him without much worry that someone else will step up. It has to change now,

