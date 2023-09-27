Raiders Reacts Survey Week 4: Should the Raiders start Aidan O’Connell

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Las Vegas Raiders fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a disappointing performance vs the Pittsburgh Steelers. The offense struggled to move the football, while the defense had leaks in the secondary. It all led to a 23-18 loss in their home opener.

Jimmy Garoppolo faced pressure for the first time this season and was sacked twice. After the game, he was evaluated for a concussion and is in protocol for the week. It is possible he could not suit up for the Raiders on Sunday vs the Los Angeles Chargers.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation if Garoppolo can’t go, should they start Aidan O’Connell? The rookie played well during preseason, but Josh McDaniels might feel more comfortable with Brian Hoyer leading the way.