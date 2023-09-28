TNF Lions-Packers: Open thread and gambling picks

We’re in for a treat with the Week 4 edition of Thursday Night Football as the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers are currently tied at 2-1 for the top spot in the NFC North. So, the early lead in the division is on the line and kickoff is set for 5:15 p.m. PST and the game will air on Amazon Prime.

DraftKings Sportsbook has odds and prop bets available for tonight’s game if anyone is interested in getting some skin in the game, and a few of the lines are listed below.

Spread: DET -2

O/U: 45.5

DET ML: -130

BG ML: +110

For a few injury notes, the Packers have ruled the following players out; offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, edge Rashan Gary, guard Elgton Jenkins, linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and safety Zayne Anderson. Running back Aaron Jones and wide receiver Christian Watson were both listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report but are expected to play, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

For the Lions; fullback and former Raider Jason Cabinda, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, offensive tackle Matt Nelson and guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai have been ruled out. Running back David Montgomery and offensive tackle Taylor Decker are playing tonight, while guard Jonah Jackson and safety Kerby Joseph are listed as questionable.

