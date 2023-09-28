Silver Minings: Tyree Wilson’s DROY odds tumble

A lot was expected from defensive end Tyree Wilson when the Las Vegas Raiders took him with the No. 7 overall pick in the April draft.

The Raiders expected him to give an instant boost to a defense that badly needed pass-rush help. Also, oddsmakers expected the Texas Tech product to be a top contender to be the 2023 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

However, Wilson has had a slow start to his NFL career. He has just one pressure in three games. He has looked slow and has been invisible on most plays. As a result, his odds of winning the rookie of the year award has dropped. According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, Wilson is now priced at 30-1 to win the award. He opened at 8-1, the second lowest price, days after the draft.

Among the players who have lower (better) odds than Wilson are Philadelphia defensive tackle Jalen Carter (he is the current favorite at +100) and New England cornerback Christian Gonzalez (+850). Both players were considered fits for the Raiders and were both selected after Wilson was.

