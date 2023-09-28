Silver and Black Pride’s Week 4 Pick’em competition: Can Raiders bounce back against Chargers?

There were quite a few upsets in the NFL last weekend as the Las Vegas Raiders were on the wrong end of one of them. Hopefully, that didn’t cost you in our Silver and Black Pride Pick’em competition as there’s bound to be some shakeups on our leaderboard heading into Week 4 as the Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers.

Our competition is brought to you by DraftKings Sportsbook, and Draftkings has gambling lines available for every game this weekend. The Raiders are a little less than a touchdown underdog on Sunday so head on over to DraftKings if you’re feeling confident in the Silver and Black.

For a few other notable games this weekend, the Buffalo Bills are a field goal favorite against the undefeated Miami Dolphins, while the New Orleans Saints are also a slight favorite in a battle for the early lead in the NFC South against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As for our competition, below is a look at where the writers stand after Week 3.

Matt Holder 31-17 (65%) Bill Williamson 29-19 (60%) Ray Aspuria 28-19 (60%)

Bill won the week with 10 correct picks as Ray and I were just behind him with nine winners. Admittedly, that’s not the best showing from our crew as the upsets got to us but at least no one was below .500 for the week. I still hold the lead among the writers, however, Bill is creeping up behind me after picking up a game in Week 3.

Community Standings

1. Chrome&Onyx 35-13

2. Duckman82 34-14

t3. 21Lefty21 33-15

t3. Wjdb#1972 33-15

t3. SacBomber03 33-15

t3. uncleRaider 33-15

t7. Sci-Town MA Raiders 32-16

t7. MrDLT87 32-16

t7. MOONPIESporTODOS 32-16

t7. Rich Zagger 32-16

Week 3 Top Pickers

1. torindorn4life 13-3

t2. 21Lefty21 12-4

t2. Sci-Town MA Raiders 12-4

t2. RaiderFan 12-4

There wasn’t much movement at the top of the leaderboard but a shoutout is in order for 21Lefty21 for getting 12 correct picks and going from being on the outside of the top 10 to a tie for third place! That’s a huge swing that could be enough momentum to win it all. Also, a big shoutout to torindorn4life for getting 13 winners as our top picker in a crazy week!

We had 17 people get 11 picks correct so I cut the top pickers off at 12, but that’s very impressive as over 20 percent of the group only got five games wrong. Also, 41 people got at least 10 winners so another impressive outing by the community!

Best of luck to everyone! Don’t forget to make your picks and may your picks be good!