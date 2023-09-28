Raiders News: Jimmy Garoppolo returns to practice

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Vincent Bonsignore, Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo returned to practice today (Thursday).

Garoppolo suffered a concussion during last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and sat out of the Raiders’ practice on Wednesday while in the league’s concussion protocol. While his status for the Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday is still uncertain, but this is a pretty good sign he’ll be ready to go on game day.

When Jimmy G went down, there was a chance would Brian Hoyer would make his first start as a Raider or rookie Aidan O’Connell would get the call. However, that seems unlikely now that Garoppolo is back on the field.

Granted, at this time, there has been no word on how much Garoppolo was able to participate in practice as the team hasn’t released their Thursday injury report. Silver and Black will monitor the situation, so check back later in the day for an official update.