Raiders-Chargers best prop bets: Can Las Vegas limit Los Angeles’ explosive plays?

It was another tough week for the Las Vegas Raiders and my prop bets picks, but we’re moving on to Week 4 and the Los Angeles Chargers. It’s a clean slate so that means the Raiders and I are 0-0 right now, just don’t tell that to my bank account.

The game will kickoff at 1:05 p.m. PT and air on CBS. Below is a look at Silver and Black Pride’s best prop bets for the matchup and all odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Raiders vs. Chargers: Best prop bets

Justin Herbert, Under 37.5 yards longest completion (-120)

The Chargers have had several explosive plays this season, however, wide receiver Mike Williams was a big reason for that and this will be the Bolts’ first outing without him this season as he tore an ACL last week. Also, the Raiders defense has been solid at limiting big gains through the air this season, only allowing just two completions of 20 or more air yards, per Next Gen Stats. So, I’m putting some confidence in Las Vegas’ secondary, and—since we’re in the trust tree here—I wouldn’t be surprised if this one gets ugly early and Los Angeles focuses on the running game.

Jakobi Meyers, Antyime TD scorer (+215)

I’m going for some value here as the +215 odds are too much to turn down. Meyers has had a good connection with Jimmy Garoppolo—who returned to practice in a limited fashion on Thursday—and is now two weeks removed from the concussion he suffered in the season opener. The Chargers secondary has also been shaky so far this year and they’ve allowed seven receiving touchdowns over the last three weeks. If you’re feeling really frisky, Meyers being the first touchdown scorer is a +1400 bet.

Daniel Carlson, Over 1.5 FGs made (+130)

We found out last week that Josh McDaniels LOVES field goals, so why not take this one? Carlson also averages just under two field goals per game against the Chargers and has made at least a couple in six out of nine career games versus Los Angeles.