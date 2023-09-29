SB Nation Reacts: 94 percent of Raiders think Las Vegas should start Aidan O’Connell at QB

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a disappointing performance vs the Pittsburgh Steelers. The offense struggled to move the football, while the defense had leaks in the secondary. It all led to a 23-18 loss in their home opener.

Jimmy Garoppolo faced pressure for the first time this season and was sacked twice. After the game, he was evaluated for a concussion and is in protocol for the week. It is possible he could not suit up for the Raiders on Sunday vs the Los Angeles Chargers.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation if Garoppolo can’t go, should they start Aidan O’Connell? The rookie played well during preseason, but Josh McDaniels might feel more comfortable with Brian Hoyer leading the way.

The results show that 94% of the fan base wants to see O’Connell.

With Garoppolo back to practice it might not matter if it is Hoyer or O’Connell. The Raiders want their starting quarterback to go if he can, and he is making good progress. If he can’t go, Raider Nation is hoping it is the young signal caller from Purdue.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.