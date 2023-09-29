Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby did not practice on Thursday

The Las Vegas Raiders defense is off to a rough start. They rank 24th in points allowed and 29th in expected points added, according to RBSDM.com. One main reason for the struggles has been the lack of pass rush.

While the pass rush did improve vs the Pittsburgh Steelers, it has room to grow. Maxx Crosby is the leader of the group and constantly produces in regards to pressures and sacks.

The defensive line could take a big blow this week. Maxx Crosby ended up missing practice on Thursday because of a knee injury. He was limited on Wednesday, so it appears it happened during the game last Sunday.

DE Maxx Crosby (knee) didn't practice after being a limited participant yesterday. https://t.co/lYb15NpP0F — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 28, 2023

Crosby being out would mean the younger players must step it up on the edge. They are facing one of the best left tackles in football, Rashawn Slater, and it will be a big test for Malcolm Koonce. Football is next man up, and it could be his time to shine after a strong performance vs the Steelers.

