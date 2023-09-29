Raiders, NFL release statements after Chandler Jones arrest in Las Vegas

The Raiders have released a statement regarding defensive end Chandler Jones, who was arrested in Las Vegas early Friday morning and booked into the Clark County Center Detention Center, Nevada. Several outlets reported that Jones was detained for a violation of a temporary protection order, TMZ was first to report the incident.

#Raiders DE Chandler Jones was arrested Friday morning for a charge listed as "VIOL DOM VIOLENCE TPO," which is a violation of a temporary protection order. His bail has been set at $15,000 and a court date has been set for Dec. 4, 2023. — Tashan Reed (@tashanreed) September 29, 2023

Details of the arrest were not available, but Jones, 33, reportedly cooperated with arresting officers, and he was released Friday with a December court date set.

Raiders DE Chandler Jones is out of jail on bond. He is due in court Dec. 4. #vegas #raiders #raidernation pic.twitter.com/XfrNbRic79 — Mick Akers (@mickakers) September 29, 2023

The Raiders released a statement on Jones, expressing that they hope “he gets the help he needs.” Adding that it is now a legal matter.

Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels’ regularly scheduled press briefing occurred moments after news of Jones’ arrest, and he was asked about it. McDaniels declined to get into details, but he did offer this:

“I don’t have much to add to any of that,” McDaniels said. “Nothing’s changed on our end in terms of his status and everything else. I’m not up to speed on everything ... We’re just kind of taking it as it comes here as we’re going through this. We’ll continue to try to do the best we can. Like I said, there’s not much else we can do other than that.”

The NFL released a statement on the arrest. Any player who is arrested is subject to potential league discipline.

NFL statement on Chandler Jones’ arrest: “We have been closely monitoring the matter and have been in constant communication with the Raiders.” — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 29, 2023

The Raiders put Jones on the non-football illness list Sept 20. He was previously inactive for the first two games of the season. He has to miss, at least, three more games before he can rejoin the team. But, at this point, it appears like his absence could extend much longer.

Jones was the first big splash free-agent signing by the McDaniels-Ziegler regime. He was given a three-year, $51 million deal with $32 million in guaranteed money. While he had some moments, his first season with the Raiders was mostly a disappointment as he had just 4.5 sacks. Jones was with this Raiders’ regime in New England.