Raiders injury news: Jimmy Garoppolois questionable to play Sunday

Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day Friday and he is listed as questionable to play Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers (1:05 p.m. PT kickoff).

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said Friday Garoppolo remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol. If he passes the final tests, he will be able to play Sunday at the Chargers. McDaniels indicated a decision should be made before game day.

Garoppolo returned to practice Thursday and was limited. McDaniels said Friday that Garoppolo came out of Thursday’s work out fine.

Garoppolo suffered a concussion during last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers and sat out of the Raiders’ practice on Wednesday while in the league’s concussion protocol. While his status for the Week 4 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday is still uncertain, but this is a pretty good sign he’ll be ready to go on game day.

If Garoppolo doesn’t play Sunday, veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell would get the call. The Athletic reported Friday Hoyer would get the nod, but it looks like Garoppolo will be able to play.

Meanwhile, star Las Vegas defensive end Maxx Crosby returned to practice Friday. He was limited in practice Wednesday and did not work Thursday with a knee issue. He was limited Friday and is listed as questionable.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle), pass-rusher Malcolm Koonce (groin) and safety Roderic Teamer (achilles) are also questionable to play. Special teamer Curtis Bolton is out with a knee issue.

The Chargers are banged up. Standout running back Austin Ekeler is doubtful and, thus, on pace to miss another game. Safety Derwin James is also doubtful. Star pass-rusher Joey Bosa is questionable. The Chargers are already missing standout receiver Mike Williams, who is out for the season. Starting center Corey Lindsay is also out.