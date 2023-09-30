Silver Minings: Raiders-Chargers predictions

It’s time for Week 4 as the Las Vegas Raiders will visit the Los Angeles Chargers (kickoff is set for 1:05 p.m. PT) Sunday at SoFi Stadium,

That means it’s time for our Saturday tradition of giving and asking for game predictions.

This is an intriguing game. Not only are both teams 1-2 and in need of a win, but in recent years, these teams almost always play a close game. And the Chargers have been in last-second battles all the games this season. So, it may happen again.

If the Raiders win, they could be in decent shape. They would be 2-0 in the AFC West and 2-2 after a stretch of three road games in the first four games.

Look, I’m not a believer in the Chargers (well, coach Brandon Staley, he’s brutal). So, taking the Chargers anytime is dangerous. But I do think the Chargers win a close one, say, 27-23. I’m 2-1 in Raiders games (I took them last week against the Steelers).

Let’s see what happens this week. Now, it’s your turn. Let us know your Week 4 pick in the comment section below.

