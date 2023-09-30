Raiders release Chandler Jones

The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to part ways with defensive end Chandler Jones, according to ESPN.

Raiders are releasing DE Chandler Jones, who was arrested yesterday in Las Vegas after a turbulent week, per a league source.



Jones has been away from the Raiders since Labor Day weekend and was placed on the NFI list on Sept. 20. He was arrested after allegedly violating a… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2023

This decision seemed inevitable, especially after the past week. Jones, who hasn’t been with the team since, at least, Sept. 5, continued to post bizarre social-media rants against team officials and teammates this week and then he was arrested Friday. Several outlets reported that Jones was detained for a violation of a temporary protection order, TMZ was first to report the incident. He was released from custody Friday afternoon and he has a December court date set.

The Raiders put Jones on the non-football illness list Sept. 20. He was previously inactive for the first two games of the season. He was eligible to come off the NFL in Week 7.

Jones, 33, was the first big splash free-agent signing by the McDaniels-Ziegler regime. He was given a three-year, $51 million deal with $32 million in guaranteed money. There is significant dead salary-cap money involved.

Dead cap hit of $13.2 million this season and $12.3 million next season.

Raiders may try to recoup some of that money back as a result of Jones being placed on the NFI list. https://t.co/lYZCEgzwx7 — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) September 30, 2023

While he had some moments, his first season with the Raiders was mostly a disappointment as he had just 4.5 sacks. Jones was with this Raiders’ regime in New England.

On Friday, the Raiders released a statement on Jones, expressing that they hope “he gets the help he needs.”

With Jones gone, the Raiders currently have star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, first-round pick Tyree Wilson and Isaac Rochelle at defensive end. None of the defensive ends other than Crosby have had any success so far for the 1-2 Raiders.