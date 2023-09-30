 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Raiders release Chandler Jones

Big-dollar free agent plays after just one season for Las Vegas

By Bill Williamson Updated
/ new
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Chandler Jones
Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders have decided to part ways with defensive end Chandler Jones, according to ESPN.

This decision seemed inevitable, especially after the past week. Jones, who hasn’t been with the team since, at least, Sept. 5, continued to post bizarre social-media rants against team officials and teammates this week and then he was arrested Friday. Several outlets reported that Jones was detained for a violation of a temporary protection order, TMZ was first to report the incident. He was released from custody Friday afternoon and he has a December court date set.

The Raiders put Jones on the non-football illness list Sept. 20. He was previously inactive for the first two games of the season. He was eligible to come off the NFL in Week 7.

Jones, 33, was the first big splash free-agent signing by the McDaniels-Ziegler regime. He was given a three-year, $51 million deal with $32 million in guaranteed money. There is significant dead salary-cap money involved.

While he had some moments, his first season with the Raiders was mostly a disappointment as he had just 4.5 sacks. Jones was with this Raiders’ regime in New England.

On Friday, the Raiders released a statement on Jones, expressing that they hope “he gets the help he needs.”

With Jones gone, the Raiders currently have star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby, Malcolm Koonce, first-round pick Tyree Wilson and Isaac Rochelle at defensive end. None of the defensive ends other than Crosby have had any success so far for the 1-2 Raiders.

More From Silver And Black Pride

Loading comments...