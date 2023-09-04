Join the Silver and Black Pride 2023 Survivor Contest

We’re starting a new tradition for the 2023 regular season here at Silver and Black Pride and we hope that it’s a successful one that we can do for many years to come. In addition to the annual pick’em competition, we’ll be running a Survivor contest throughout the season, sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook, where you could win up to $250!

For those unaware of how a Survivor contest works, every participant will pick one—and only one—team each week starting Week 1. For every team that wins, everyone who picked them is still alive and moves on the next week while the people who picked teams that lost or tied are eliminated. Also, if someone forgets to make a pick that week, they’re eliminated.

Sounds easy, right? Well, there's a catch...

Once you pick a team, you cannot pick them for the rest of the season. For example, say you pick the Baltimore Ravens to beat the Houston Texans in Week 1 because you’re pretty confident Baltimore will win against Houston. That’s good logic for the week, but then you couldn’t pick the Ravens again when they play the Indianapolis Colts two weeks later.

So, there are a couple of strategies you can go with.

You can try to save the ‘good teams’ until the end of the season, or as long as possible, and look for matchups between mid-tier squads and the bottom of the league. Or, you could take the ‘slam dunks’ early on by choosing Super Bowl contenders over teams battling for the No. 1 overall pick. The drawback of the first strategy is there’s more risk involved with getting eliminated early, and the risk of the latter is that you’ll run out of good teams to pick from during crunch time.

As you might have guessed from the name of the contest, the winner is the last person standing who hasn’t picked a losing team. If say three people are left and all three get eliminated in the same week, then we will have three winners and they will split the money evenly between them. The same logic applies if we go through all 18 weeks of the regular season and multiple people never pick a loser. In other words, the pot will get chopped in the event of a tie.

We’ll be running two Survivor contests this year. One that starts on Week 1 which is open to anyone, and another second-chance contest that begins on Week 5 for anyone who gets eliminated in the first month of the season or didn’t participate in the season opener. The winner(s) of the Week 1 contest gets $250 while the latter is a $100 prize.

There is a plug-in at the bottom of this page where you can sign up and make your picks every week. Be sure to bookmark this page so that you can easily come back to make your picks week after week. This page will serve as the living home for both competitions throughout the season and will be pinned on S&BP’s home page to make it as accessible as possible.

One point of clarification: The log-in for the game is different than DraftKings and Chorus. Nobody has an automatic log-in. You have to create a new log-in. Click on “Don’t have an account?” and you just use any email you want and make up a password.

Best of luck to all who participate and made the smartest NFL fan in Raider Nation win!