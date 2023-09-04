Raiders open as 4-point underdogs Week 1 vs the Denver Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are about to have their first game of the season this Sunday. It has been long awaited as we begin a new Raiders football era.

It will be our first chance to see Jimmy Garoppolo as the signal caller for the Raiders. Josh Jacobs is back, and the Raiders should be healthy in Week 1.

DraftKings Sportsbook posted odds for all the Week 1 action, with the Raiders opening as 4-point underdogs at home against the Denver Broncos next Sunday with an O/U of 44.

Week 1 has a full slate of games. The biggest favorites for the upcoming games, according to DraftKings, are the Baltimore Ravens as 10-point favorites over the Houston Texans.

Check out the opening odds below:

Raiders vs. Broncos

Moneyline: Raiders +170, Broncos -205

Opening point spread: -4.0

Opening point total: 44

For the full list of Week 18 opening odds around the league, visit our friends at DK Nation.

