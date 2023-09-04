Silver Minings: NFL.com names Daniel Carlson potential first-time pro bowler

The Las Vegas Raiders have struggled in the red zone for five straight seasons. However, they have still found ways to make points with the consistency of Daniel Carlson.

Since 2020, Carlson has made 93% of his field goals. He is a monster from 50-plus yards, and the team's confidence is sky-high when he steps on the field.

With all the accolades, Carlson has never made the Pro Bowl. Justin Tucker stays a fan favorite, but NFL.com's Kevin Patra thinks it might be Carlson's year to shine.

“Kickers make Pro Bowls, too. Carlson has been a steady force for the Raiders since joining the team in 2018. Boasting a strong leg with good accuracy, he made 91.9 percent of his field goal attempts in 2022 with a long of 57 yards. Two of his three misses were from 50-plus yards (where he went 11-of-13). Loosening Justin Tucker’s grip on the AFC kicker spot is no easy task, but if anyone can do it, it’s Carlson. The Raiders kicker actually took home first-team All-Pro honors last year over Tucker, but was left off the Pro Bowl roster. 2023 can change that.” It is time for Carlson to get the recognition he deserves. His ability from 50 yards has been All-Pro caliber. Hopefully, 2023 is the year for it to happen.

