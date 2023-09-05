 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders Week 1 opponent: Coverage leading up to game against Denver Broncos

All the coverage leading up to the Las Vegas Raiders’ season opener

The Las Vegas Raiders open the 2023 NFL regular season Sunday at the Denver Broncos. This is the place to check out our weekly coverage of the Week 1 game. Let’s start by getting to know the Broncos a bit.

Record:

Denver, of course, is 0-0.

New coach:

After last year’s disappointing season, there is new-found excitement in Denver as Sean Payton makes his debut as the Broncos’ head coach

Win streak:

The Raiders have not lost to the Broncos since they’ve moved to Las Vegas. The Broncos last beat the Raiders in December, 2019 in Denver.

Injured Broncos:
Denver has some injuries and are depleted at wide receiver including Jerry Jeudy, who isn’t expected to play Sunday. Perhaps we will see a fair dose of receiver Phillip Dorsett. He signed with the Broncos a day after the Raiders cut him last week.

The Last meeting:

The Raiders beat the Broncos 22-16 in overtime in Denver on November 20, 2022 on a walk-off 35-yard touchdown pass from former quarterback Derek Carr to star wide receiver Davante Adams.

