Silver Minings: Raiders restructure Jimmy Garoppolo’s contract

The Las Vegas Raiders are having a new quarterback for the first time since 2014. Jimmy Garoppolo was signed this offseason and takes the help as the signal caller for the franchise.

It didn't start smoothly, with Garoppolo dealing with a previous injury failing his physical. When the contract originally was signed, that was a $11 million dollar signing bonus. The foot injury resulted in the Raiders removing the signing bonus, with the full $22.5 million becoming base salary in 2023.

Garoppolo passed the physical and was able to participate in training camp. With the season starting this Sunday, the Raiders decided to restructure to free $17 million in cap space.

The Raiders have restructured the contract of QB Jimmy Garoppolo, creating $17M in 2023 cap space, per source. pic.twitter.com/uXHI2uwaci — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 5, 2023

While it does free up for the season, it would have been to have the space during free agency. The removal of the signing bonus tied up the cap space, forcing Dave Ziegler to be more frugal. More players could have been added to weaker spots on the football team.

Now, the Raiders have to just make it Sunday with no more crazy news.

