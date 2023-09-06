Silver and Black Pride’s Week 1 Pick’em Competition

Cue the background music for Phil Collins’ ‘In the Air Tonight’...I can feel Week 1 of the NFL season coming in the air tonight! ...Admit it, you did the drum solo in your head after reading that.

The regular season is finally getting started and that means we’re kicking off our pick’em competition for Las Vegas Raiders fans as well! Like last year, our competition is sponsored by DraftKings Sportsbook as DraftKings has lines available for every Week 1 game this weekend, including prop bets for each matchup.

For a few notable matchups on Sunday, the Raiders open up as four-point underdogs on the road against the Denver Broncos while the Los Angeles Chargers are a field goal favorite at home against the Miami Dolphins, and the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants as a rare favorite on the road. Head on over to DraftKings if you’re looking to get some skin in the game this weekend.

In regard to our pick’em competition, I’ll be looking to defend my title among S&BP’s writers as the final standings from last season are below.

Matt Holder 183-99-2 (64%) Bill Williamson 165-97-1 (62%) Ray Aspuria 173-108-2 (61%)

However, our overall winner last season was Da r8dazzz Idaho who ran away with the competition after getting 189 games correct! That was truly an impressive showing as that was five picks better than anyone else, so who is going to challenge him/her for this year’s crown?

In case anyone forgot, our writers will make picks via Tallysight and you guys will submit your picks in our Yahoo group (SilverandBlack Pride) every week. Each pick is a straight-up winner (no spread) and make sure to stay on top of your picks as forgetting one week could be the difference between winning and losing! I’ll post the writer’s and community standings each week as well as the top pickers from the previous week.

Our Yahoo pick’em group is full for this season but for anyone who didn’t get a chance to sign up in time, follow this link for details on our Surivivor contest which also runs for the entire season and includes up to a $250 prize.

Best of luck to everyone! Don’t forget to make your picks and may your picks be good!