Raiders Reacts Survey: Will the Raiders win more than 6 games?

The Las Vegas Raiders fan base is about to get its first taste of football action this Sunday. The Raiders head to Denver to take on the Denver Broncos at Mile High. It will be a tough division matchup like it has been since the AFL days.

With the hype for the Raiders at a low in most of the media, they are not expected to make the playoffs. DraftKings sportsbook has the Raiders over/under at 6.5 for the season. Of course, the Raiders took the under last season for the first time in two years.

In this week’s SB Nation Reacts, we ask Raider Nation will the Raiders win more than six games? Let us know your thoughts below.