Chandler Jones is away from Raiders for 2nd straight day after outburst

The strange and untimely Chandler Jones situation escalated Wednesday as he continued to be away from the Las Vegas Raiders for a second straight day.

While refusing to go into much detail about what’s happening with the big-money defensive end, Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels said the team is taking it “one day at a time” with Jones. Thus, his status for Sunday’s regular-season opener at the Denver Broncos is murky at best. The Athletic reported Jones missed team meetings on Tuesday, as well as not being with the team Wednesday. It is not known whether Jones is staying away on his own or at the command of the franchise.

The saga began on Tuesday morning when Jones posted a bizarre tirade about McDaniels and Las Vegas general manager Dave Ziegler on his Instagram account. The post was then deleted.

#Raiders DE Chandler Jones says: "I don't wanna play for the Raiders if my HC, or GM... " on IG.



It seems he's not able to get in the #Raiders gym and has to go to a local gym instead and the team contacted his ex-girlfriend who hasn't been with for 5 years



Weird.. pic.twitter.com/MmDKuXB8Ds — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 5, 2023

“It’s a private matter. If there’s something to report on, we’ll let you know,” McDaniels told reporters Wednesday morning. “ Right now, we’re going day-to-day. He won’t be here today and we’ll take it one day at a time.’

Jones, 33, was the first big splash free-agent signing by the McDaniels-Ziegler regime. He was given a three-year, $51 million deal with $32 million in guaranteed money. While he had some moments, his first season with the Raiders was mostly a disappointment as he had just 4.5 sacks.

Now, there are questions on if he will be ready to play for the team in 2023.