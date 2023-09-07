NFL 2023 season opener: Lions-Chiefs open thread and gambling picks

Football is back baby! The NFL season starts tonight with some Thursday Night Football action as the Detroit Lions visit the Las Vegas Raiders’ hated rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff is 5:20 p.m. and our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have the lines set for tonight’s matchup.

Spread: KC -4

O/U: 52.5

KC ML: -198

DET ML: +160

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be without his best target, tight end Travis Kelce, as Kelce hyperextended his knee on Tuesday’s practice and has been ruled out for the game. Also, All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones still hasn’t shown up in Kansas City as he’s holding out for a new contract.

Will that be enough for quarterback Jared Goff and the high-flying Lions offense to pull off the upset? You know head coach Dan Campbell will embrace the underdog mentality, so the Chiefs’ kneecaps should be on notice!

This is your place to discuss it all.

Have a blast.

