Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby is clutch

Raiders’ star defensive end gets it done when it counts

By Bill Williamson
NFL: Preseason-San Francisco 49ers at Las Vegas Raiders
Maxx Crosby
Nothing can change a tight game in the final moments like a huge defensive play.

You need to have clutch performers on your defense to have a chance to win.

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of those players. According to Pro Football Focus, Raiders’ pass-rusher Maxx Crosby leads the NFL since 2021 with 62 pressures in the fourth quarter and in overtime of games since 2021.

That is a great weapon to have. Crosby, of course, is famous for his motor. It’s always running hard. But this stat shows the Crosby kicks it into an even higher gear when the game is on the line. For a team that has played so many close games, this is a major advantage.

