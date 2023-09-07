Silver Minings: Maxx Crosby is clutch

Nothing can change a tight game in the final moments like a huge defensive play.

You need to have clutch performers on your defense to have a chance to win.

The Las Vegas Raiders have one of those players. According to Pro Football Focus, Raiders’ pass-rusher Maxx Crosby leads the NFL since 2021 with 62 pressures in the fourth quarter and in overtime of games since 2021.

Who is the most clutch pass rusher in the NFL? pic.twitter.com/HQp3aPdY2D — PFF (@PFF) August 28, 2023

That is a great weapon to have. Crosby, of course, is famous for his motor. It’s always running hard. But this stat shows the Crosby kicks it into an even higher gear when the game is on the line. For a team that has played so many close games, this is a major advantage.

